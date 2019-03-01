‘Riverdale’ Stars Send Luke Perry Love & Well-Wishes After He’s Hospitalized For Scary Stroke

This is so sad. The ‘Riverdale’ cast, which is practically family by now, has been sending messages of support to Luke Perry after he was hospitalized due to a stroke.

After 52-year-old Riverdale and Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry suffered a “massive stroke” on Feb. 27, his co-stars on the CW hit teen drama have been coming forward with messages of support. Cole Sprouse, 26, Lili Reinhart, 22, Skeet Ulrich, 49, Mädchen Amick, 48, and Marisol Nichols, 45, posted on their Instagram accounts sending love to the actor who they’ve come to know and love.

Cole shared a picture of Luke looking out a window, with the sun shining on his face. “Love you bud,” Cole captioned the pic. His co-star, and rumored girlfriend, Lili commented on Cole’s picture, “I love this so much.” She posted her own dedication to Luke as well, sharing a selfie of the two in costume on the television show set. “Thinking of you, Luke,” Lili said in her caption. “And praying for your safe recovery.”

Skeet, who plays a dad on Riverdale like Luke, posted a picture of Luke smiling in a pool with a white hat and sunglasses on. “Waiting for ya brotha,” Skeet said. “Someone has to man the grill for me.” He also posted the arm flexing emoji and two red hearts. Mädchen, who plays Lili’s mom on the show, posted a portrait of her and Luke on Instagram and said, “Love you Luke,” with a purple heart emoji.

Marisol, who has played Luke’s on-again, off-again love interest on the show, posted a close-up selfie of her and Luke. “Thinking of this amazing man,” she said. “We love you Luke.” She captioned that along with a red heart and the prayer hand emoji. We’re sure the cast must be devastated with this news, but all we can do right now is hope that Luke gets better, and he is definitely in our thoughts.

Luke’s stroke occurred in Sherman Oakes, California, after shooting new Riverdale footage in California, TMZ reported. HollywoodLife’s latest update from Luke’s rep stated that Luke has been “sedated” after his stroke for treatment. Luke has played Fred Andrews, Archie Andrews’ dad, for three seasons now. We sincerely hope Luke makes a full and healthy recovery.