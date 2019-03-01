Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid & More Stars On The Runway & In The Front Row At Paris Fashion Week

It’s one of the style highlights of the year. A host of celebs have descended on the City of Lights to see what the Fall/Winter 2019 trends will be. J.Law and the Hadid sisters have been front and center.

Jennifer Lawrence, 28, was there on Feb. 26, sitting right next to Cara Delevingne, 26, at the Dior Show. Lindsay Lohan, 32, took her younger sister, Alaina, 25, to the Saint Laurent show on the same day. They were just two of the stars at that show, which was bursting with household names including Kate Moss, 25, and Salma Hayek, 52. This season’s Paris Fashion Week was a celeb spotter’s dream and we have pics of some of the hottest, stylish famous faces who attended the show.

J.Law created a bit of a stir at Dior because, while everyone in the audience may have been watching the models sashay down the runway, photographers had their lenses aimed at her hands – her left one in particular and the gorgeous engagement ring that she was flashing. (A rep for the Oscar-winner confirmed on Feb. 5 that she is now engaged to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney.)

But spotting Jennifer’s ring was not the major highlight of Paris Fashion Week. Of course, the world’s media descended on the city to see the clothes and the supermodels walking the runway, showing them off. Ever present at these shows are sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are 22 and 23 respectively. Anything these two do creates headlines. But on Feb. 28 Bella wowed her peers and journalists alike by walking two catwalks (including appearing at the Off-White show) with a 101F degree temperature. She posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories that day, holding her head, with a caption running across it that said, “101 fever is not cute when walking a runway.” A day later she shared a photo of an array of medication and added the caption, “I will survive!!!!”

