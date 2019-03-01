Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Legs In Sexy Little Black Dress With Low-Cut Neckline

Ooh la la! Olivia Culpo gave the models at Paris Fashion Week a run for their money, as the Miss Universe winner hit the streets in a sexy, strapless, black dress that was 100-percent pure glamour!

Paris is the “city of lights,” but the brightest star on Feb. 28 was none other than Olivia Culpo. The 26-year-old stepped out that night in a little black dress, but the outfit was certainly not your typical “off-the-rack” number. With a feathery skirt and a plunging neckline that showed off a lot of skin, Olivia looked fabulous. Oh – and her leg! They never looked longer and more toned than in this number. Olivia – in this outfit with her bronzed smoky eye and slicked part – looked flawless.

Olivia has been enjoying an international vacation, of sorts. She was seen at the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter show at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, according to Daily Mail. Prior to that, she was flaunting her incredibly toned abs on a Mexican beach. Though it was still winter, Olivia felt that her crimson-colored bikini was the perfect outfit for a trip to Playa del Carmen in Mexico. Un-bel-ievable. Prior to that, she was taking in the sights at New York Fashion Week. So, New York, Playa del Carmen, Milan and now Paris.

When Olivia traveled below the border, she wasn’t along. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Danny Amendola, 33, was there with her. The Miami Dolphins player shared a picture of Olivia catching some rays from the Mexican sun. Clearly, he was enjoying the “scenery,” and who wouldn’t?

It’s hard to believe that this good-looking couple called it quits at one time (especially since their kiss was the highlight of the 2018 AFC Championship game, as Olivia jumped into the arms of her boyfriend to plant a smooch on his lips.) The couple recently called it quits in November 2018, but they were back together in January. “Danny can’t quit Olivia,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He thinks she is too hot and feels that their chemistry is undeniable. Despite some mistakes he has made in their relationship, Danny feels lucky that Olivia has forgiven him.” After seeing the pictures of Olivia’s little black dress on the streets of Paris, yeah – Danny is a very, very lucky man.