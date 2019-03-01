Michelle Obama Responds To Fans Begging Her To Run For President in 2020 & Announces Her Goals

While Michelle Obama is hugely popular among voters, the First Lady unfortunately said that she doesn’t hold political aspirations at a book event for her memoir ‘Becoming.’

At a stop in Austin while promoting her book tour for memoir “Becoming” on Feb. 28, First Lady Michelle Obama, 55, responded to a fan question about what her 10-year life plan is. When an audience member suggested a run for presidency, Michelle informed the audience that that was not in her future. “Nope, nope, nope,” she said. Looks like Michelle won’t be joining the roster of Democratic candidates for a 2020 presidential run!

“It’s not us occupying the same seats, it’s making room,” Michelle said about going back to the White House, after being there from 2008 to 2016 with husband President Barack Obama, 57. She said that she and Barack want to prop up “[the] next generation of leaders.” That’s definitely a worthy way to dedicate her time! We can’t wait to see how Michelle and Barack will support new leaders in the future.

“[The country is] full of opportunity for every single child,” Michelle continued. “It’s up to us to be that and pave the way for them. So we have no choice but to be hopeful [about the future], if we love our kids, which we all do, am I right?”

Michelle also spoke about the work it takes to maintain her marriage with Barack, tearing down the idea that the two of them are “relationship goals.” She kept it real, mentioning that there were times she was angry with him, but that they didn’t give up on their partnership together.

Michelle’s book “Becoming” has been a hugely successful venture for her – it has spent 15 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Fans of Michelle have also gotten the opportunity to see her on tour as well, in “An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” with the First Lady visiting stops across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Prior to her book release, the First Lady launched a handful of successful initiatives during her time at the White House during both of her husband’s two presidential terms. Her initiatives included: Let’s Move! to combat childhood obesity; Joining Forces, which supported veterans and family members; Reach Higher, an initiative that aimed to get young Americans continuing their education post high school; and Let Girls Learn, which focused specially on keeping girls in school globally.

While Michelle doesn’t have eyes for the highest office in the country, there’s no doubt in our minds she will continue to be a leader in this country, and the world, and help shape future generations to come.