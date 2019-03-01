‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Clint Admits He’s Willing To Cut Off His Parents For Tracie

Clint’s parents are understandably worried about his marriage with Tracie and try to talk him into annulling his marriage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Love After Lockup.’ But Clint is head over heels for Tracie.

“Ever since you’ve met her it’s been nothing but downhill with you,” Clint’s dad tells his son in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 1 episode of Love After Lockup. Clint’s parents are trying to make sure their son doesn’t end up in trouble because of his new wife. Tracie has been arrested twice since she met Clint, and she’s taken his rental car and phone. He currently owes a rental car company $21,000 but doesn’t tell his parents that. Clint tells his parents that he’s suggested rehab to Tracie, and she “seems to be on board with it.” However, Clint’s mom says Tracie’s been to rehab multiple times and it hasn’t worked.

“I feel bad for Clint but I want the marriage annulled,” his mom admits. She also asks Clint what his dealbreaker is with Tracie. “When she gets out if she’s still the same,” he says. “I have faith and confidence in her.” Tracie is currently in prison right now.

Despite his parents’s worries, he believes in his love for Tracie. He’s willing to give up pretty much everything for her. “My parents have not been happy at all with what’s transpired with Tracie, but at the end of the day, if I had to choose either my parents or Tracie, I’d probably pick Tracie,” Clint admits. His allegiance to Tracie could come back to bite him!

The synopsis for the March 1 episode of the show reads: “Sarah’s shocking discovery sends her racing to meet Megan. Tracie triggers Clint’s epic meltdown. Scott & Lizzie unravel over a major blow-up. Marcelino stuns Brittany with a surprising offer. Caitlin gets a devastating call from Matt.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.