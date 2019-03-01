LIsa Vanderpump Teases A ‘Vanderpump Dog’ Spin-Off: Why ‘RHOBH’ Castmates Aren’t Happy About It

Lisa Vanderpump’s dog charity is so close to her heart, and now she’s teasing that she’s getting a new spinoff about the pup rescue. We’ve got details on how her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars are upset that she’s being ‘rewarded.’

Lisa Vanderpump let fans in on the inner workings and colorful staff at her restaurant SUR though her show Vanderpump Rules. Now she’s teasing she’ll be doing the same with her rescue foundation Vanderpump Dogs. It’s been featured prominently over the years on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and became the center of a controversy on season nine. Dorit Kemsley‘s rescue dog Lucy ended up back at Vanderpump Dogs after she gave it away to a friend and the pup then ended up in a shelter in what is now known on the show as “Puppygate.” Now cameras will be going inside the inner workings of Lisa’s passion project.

We spoke to Lisa at the premiere of CATS at The Pantages Theater in Hollywood and she told us EXCLUSIVELY about the plans for a new show about her pup foundation. We asked her if she’d like to do a Vanderpump Dog show spinoff and she told us “Wow, you might be psychic!” in a knowing way. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that “The Vanderpump Dog show has officially been picked up. Lisa is ecstatic to be able to show off all her hard work she does with Vanderpump Dogs. Filming of the pilot will begin sometime in the near future,” a source close to the situation tells us.

The fact that Lisa is getting another spinoff isn’t going over well with her RHOBH co-stars. After a disastrous cast trip to the Bahamas, Lisa stopped filming with the rest of the cast for the remainder of season nine. Lisa Rinna in particular was very upset by this, publicly accusing her of shirking her work responsibilities with the show by being filmed solo. She also laid into LVP about “Puppygate” on the show and how Dorit’s dog drama was brought up in front of cast mates Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards. As for LVP, she told us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s so sick of being the “target” on RHOBH season after season.

“The cast of the show feel hurt and upset, especially Teddi and Dorit who feel they have been thrown under the bus for nothing. They feel she is rewarding someone (Lisa) for screwing them over for good on TV. They are all really upset over this entire thing and feel it’s gotten so completely out of hand. The ladies even called a meeting with producers to discuss the situation,” our insider adds. The rest of the cast is still unified against Lisa, as they were spotted on a fun girls’ night out on Feb. 28 at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s, even sharing pics of their dinner and drinks on social media.