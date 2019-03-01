Kristin Chenoweth Raves Over Little ‘Sister’ Ariana Grande & Admits She’d Love To Collab With Her

Kristin Chenoweth has new music on the way! As she wraps her next studio album, the Broadway babe shared with us why hitting the recording studio with friend Ariana Grande next would be an absolute dream!

Kristin Chenoweth, 50, is a true triple threat. From dominating TV with series like Glee, to her show-stopping Broadway performances, to her incredible original music, Kristin is a captivating artist at everything she does. As she readies to release her full-length album, the star EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that as she looks ahead to her next project, one thing she would love to do is work with pop-star, Hairspray Live co-star, and close friend Ariana Grande on a record together. “Please!” she told us at her event, An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth: In Conversation With Bryan Fuller on Feb 27. “I love ‘Thank U, Next‘ and I’m going to write a sequel to it called ‘Delete’ because I loved it so much!” Um, ok! Definitely would stream that on repeat. As to if she’s pitched this incredible idea to Ari, she added: “We talk a lot and we’re very close … She knows that I do want to collaborate with her, but I want to collaborate with her as a big sister and a mentor in her life always. That’s what I care most about because I love that person, because I’ve known her so long. I mean, I met her when she was eight-years-old and I’m very proud of her,” Kristin gushed.

The Pushing Daisies star arrived on the red carpet with boyfriend Josh Bryant, but the spotlight was all hers once inside the venue. During her intimate chat with Bryan Fuller, 49, who moderated the event, Kristin broke some very exciting news. The star revealed that she has an album on the way! In fact, the singer told the crowd that she had just finished recording her new tunes earlier that day. “We finished it today, it was a good day,” she said on-stage at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills. The news only got better from there! The songstress revealed that the record will pay tribute to some of the most iconic singers of all-time. “That’s why you’re hearing all this music from me tonight,” Kristin said. “Carol King, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Eva Cassidy and Linda Ronstadt, that’s who I’m paying homage to. I thought maybe it couldn’t all be on one record, but (my producer) Steve Tyrell has figured out a way to make it work and I’m so excited. I’ve got to honor these women,” she said. Then, the singer slipped in another mention of her pal Ari. “And, I expect Dove (Cameron) & Ariana (Grande) to honor me one day!” she joked. The album might not have a title just yet, but it sounds like it will be iconic from start to finish!