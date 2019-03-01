Kris Jenner Finally Unfollows Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods After ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

When you lose the Momager, you lose the entire family. After Jordyn Woods’s explosive ‘Red Table Talk,’ Kris Jenner joined her daughters in unfollowing Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF — and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy — on Instagram.

While it’s not as dramatic as the kiss Michael Corleone gives his brother Fredo in The Godfather Part II, what Kris Jenner, 63, did to Jordyn Woods, 21, on March 1 conveyed the same message. Following Jordyn’s appearance on Red Table Talk, where she issued a public apology to Khloe Kardashian, 34, for her reported hookup with Tristan Thompson, 27, Kris kissed Jordyn good-bye — by unfollowing her on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. She also unfollowed Tristan, joining Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in cutting these two out of the family (though, at time of this post’s publication, Khloe still followers her baby daddy.) You can just imagine that as she clicked that UNFOLLOW button, Kris said, “I know it was you, Jordyn. You broke my heart. You broke my heart.”

Khloe went in on Jordyn following the Red Table Talk appearance. While speaking with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jordyn said that she was “not the reason Tristan and Khloe are not together.” She denied the reports that claimed she hooked up with Tristan or gave him a lap dance. She denied accusations that she even made out with the NBA star, saying it was just a “kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out. … I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home. Especially someone that I love and someone that has a beautiful daughter.”

To no surprise, Khloe wasn’t buying it. Literally, as soon as the Red Table Talk was over, Khloe hit up Twitter to call Jordyn a liar. “BTW, you ARE the reason my family broke up.” When fans flooded her mentions by pointing out that Tristan – who cheated on Khloe when she was nine-months pregnant – was just as if not more responsible for breaking up the family, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attempted to defend her rage.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she said, possibly inadvertently explaining her decision to stick with him after the first infidelity. Khloe said that no matter what Tristan does to her, she won’t “do that to my daughter,” and that Tristan has handled his part in this scandal privately. If Tristan were to “lie publicly,” according to Khloe, she would go after him the way Michael – spoiler alert — does in The Godfather II. While Jordyn won’t have to worry about Kris taking her out on the lake, after seeing the Momanger unfollow her, one thing is true: never go against the family.