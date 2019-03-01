Country Group King Calaway Introduces Themselves In A Video That Will Make You Fall In Love With Them

Country supergroup King Calaway is made up of 6 gorgeous men & their individual talent, combined, is simply brilliant. Meet the guys of King Calaway!

Blindly listen of King Calaway‘s much-loved single “World For Two,” you have to wonder how such stunning harmonies were made to create such a heavenly sound with the music so perfectly in-sync. Well, it’s not one, or two, or even three voices — it’s a mosh pit of six incredibly talented vocalists and multi-instrumentalists who were brought together to create what is our latest obsession, King Calaway. In a new video, each member of the band reveals a fun fact about themselves and after you’re done swooning, you’ll want to go download their song, “World For Two,” that plays in the background.

One of two King Calaway members from the UK, Simon Dumas, kicks off the vid by joking that he is “much better at FIFA than [fellow bandmates] Chad [Jervis] or Austin [Luther],” despite what the other guys may say. Chad then reveals that he grew up a “die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan,” while the other UK native, Jordan Harvey, adorably admits he is “really good at cooking” and “reads a lot of books.” He’s definitely going to win over the ladies with that one! Sticking with the sports fans, Caleb Miller, who is the youngest of the group, praises his Ohio State Buckeyes and Chris Deaton reveals he is rooting for the UNC Tar Heels! Austin Luther gets really deep about how much he loves a good cup of coffee, saying, “I like a good cup of coffee in the morning, and I have all the time in the world. People make fun of me because it takes me 10 minutes to make a cup of coffee.” He jokes that he is a musician, so he has a ton of free time!

Simon has the final word, with a message to the fans! “We can’t wait to get out and play a show near you and have some fun!” Be sure to check out King Calaway’s site for upcoming tour dates and download their self-titled EP! Watch the full video above!