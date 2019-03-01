Khloe Kardashian’s Fam Refuses To Leave Her Side After Tristan Scandal: ‘She Hasn’t Spent A Minute Alone’

Khloe Kardashian’s family is getting through one of the most painful times in her life, we’ve learned exclusively. Her sisters and mom are doing everything they can to make her feel loved after Tristan broke her heart!

Khloe Kardashian is experiencing something that nobody should have to do through. After her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson cheated on her (allegedly) with Jordyn Woods, her four sisters are doing everything they can to love her, support her, and lift her spirits. Would you expect anything less from the KarJenner clan? They’re helping her get through this “with her head held high,” a source close to the Good American designer says!

“They’ve all gone above and beyond for her,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She hasn’t spent one minute alone! Everyone has rallied hard to make sure she’s uplifted and supported in every way.” So sweet! That’s been completely apparent through the way her sisters have acted on social. Kim Kardashian has consistently defended Khloe from cruel trolls, Kylie Jenner scrubbed mentions of her former best friend from the Kylie Cosmetics site, and Kourtney Kardashian has been dropping a few cryptic digs at Jordyn and Tristan, too. We’re sure that her brother, Rob Kardashian, and sister Kendall Jenner are comforting her IRL.

The lengths Khloe’s loved ones are going to in order to make her feel safe and loved haven’t gone unnoticed. Khloe is “so grateful” for their support, the source said. “They’re helping her get through this with her head held high, and she feels incredibly lucky to have sisters she can always count on. She truly doesn’t know what she’d do without them.”

Khloe’s basking in her sisters’ support right now, and focusing on her daughter, True Thompson, who’s “distracting her” from the negativity,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that “everyone is rallying around her right now and telling her her prince charming is out there. Her mom [Kris Jenner] and her sisters want the best for Khloe and to see her happy.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment but did not hear back.