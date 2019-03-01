Khloe Kardashian Accuses Jordyn Woods Of Breaking Up Her Family & Lying About Tristan Scandal

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to SLAM Jordyn Woods after the model’s interview about her reported hookup with Tristan Thompson, and she claims Jordyn is totally LYING! See her message here.

UPDATE: After Khloe called Jordyn out on social media, fans began FLOODING her mentions and slamming her for blaming Jordyn — not Tristan — for “breaking up [her] family.” Eventually, Khloe responded, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Jordyn Woods said in her Red Table Talk interview that she was NOT the reason Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ended their relationship, but Khloe has a different point of view. “Why are you lying, Jordyn Woods?” Khloe tweeted after the interview aired. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, you ARE the reason my family broke up!”

This message was a direct response to Jordyn telling Jada Pinkett-Smith, “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together. This situation may have made it harder for her to want to me with him and I understand that. But I know I’m not the reason.” Jordyn also insisted that she NEVER hooked up with Tristan or gave him a lap dance, like public reports claimed. Jordyn did admit that Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left the party they were both at on Feb.17, but she said there was “no passion” involved in the peck on the lips.

Jordyn said that she spoke to Khloe after the party, but that she wasn’t completely truthful during the conversation. “I was honest about being there,” Jordyn said. “But not honest about the actions that had taken place.” She explained that she decided not to be completely truthful about the situation because she knew Khloe and Tristan’s relationship was already in turmoil. “I was like…let me not throw more fuel on the fire,” Jordyn explained. “I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart. She doesn’t deserve this either. People have dehumanized her in this situation, where they can’t feel for her. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home. Especially someone that I love and someone that has a beautiful daughter. I would NEVER try to steal someone’s man.”

She insisted that she’s done “as much apologizing as [she] can” via phone and text, and said she reached out to Khloe to meet face-to-face. This, of course, is a different tale than what Khloe is claiming in her tweet. However, it is unclear if there are other parts of the interview that Khloe thinks Jordyn is lying about, too.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Jordyn told Jada that she will be taking “full responsibility” for everything that happened. She admitted that she “shouldn’t have been at the party” with Tristan to begin with, so she is willing to own up to her fault in the matter. However, she also clarified that she never had ANY sort of relationship or communication with the basketball player in the weeks before the party.

This is not the first time that Tristan has made headlines for his dalliances with other women. In fact, just DAYS before his and Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, was born in April 2018, he was caught cheating on the 34-year-old — and there was video evidence! Obviously, Khloe was devastated, but she put all her energy into raising her newborn, and wound up giving Tristan another chance. Something tells us it won’t be so easy for him this time around….