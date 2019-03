Even though Khloe Kardashian has dumped Tristan Thompson over his latest cheating scandal, she still doesn’t regret their relationship. We’ve got details on why she’s thankful for what they had.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been put through the ringer by baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, with not one but two very public cheating scandals. Now she’s dumped him for good after he hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, at a Feb. 17 house party (and many times before that if you believe makeup artist Jeffree Star). Still, she doesn’t regret the two and half years they spent together because she’ll always have her beloved 10-month-old daughter True Thompson from their failed romance. The baby is the light of her life and the main reason she hasn’t gone after Tristan in a vicious way about the betrayal, though she has very publicly attacked Jordyn for “breaking up” her family.

“This is not an easy thing to be going through, it’s such a betrayal on so many levels, but Khloe is doing her best to stay positive and strong for True. Khloe is heartbroken that things between her and Tristan are over, but at the end of the day she has her baby girl True and that is what matters most to her,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even with the way things have turned out, Khloe ultimately has no regrets because she has her dream baby so no matter how tough this all is it really was all worth it to her.”

“Khloe is always so tuned in when it comes to everything with business and her personal life which is why those around her found it surprising she gave Tristan another chance after he cheated the first time. However, Khloe is a lover and has trouble walking away when it comes to someone she loves,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. The NBA star allegedly cheated on Khloe with a NYC strip club worker in April of 2018, just days before heavily pregnant Khloe gave birth to True.

“Khloe just feels like she can’t catch a break when it comes to love which is why she’s always giving people the benefit of the doubt. She’s very loyal. Everyone is rallying around her right now and telling her her prince charming is out there. She is just so thankful she has True to distract her right now,” the source continues.

Khloe’s had a really bad track record when it comes to picking men who will stay faithful to her. Besides Tristan’s cheating, she revealed in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern that after her marriage to former LA Laker Lamar Odom collapsed, she discovered that he had cheated on her constantly behind her back the entire time they were together. Then her next BF after that — Houston Rockets star James Harden — also stepped out on her. During a 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloe she revealed “He sought me out, he wanted to be committed… then wasn’t committed.” Maybe it’s time for Khloe to take a break from dating NBA stars as they haven’t proven to be faithful partners to her.