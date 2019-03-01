How JWoww Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday with Daughter Meilani After Divorce Drama With Roger

JWoww turned 33 and she decided to have a princess day with her little one, Meilani! An insider EXCLUSIVELY told us that JWoww had the exact low-key day she wanted!

So sweet! Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted pics from her 33rd birthday celebration (she turned 33 on Feb. 27!) – and she acknowledged that even though it was her birthday, her daughter, Meilani, 4, was the true star of the celebration! JWoww took her daughter to Disney World to celebrate the big day, and they got in some important mother-daughter bonding, with princesses of course! A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that spending the day with her daughter was exactly what JWoww wanted to do!

“Jenni really wanted to just spend her birthday with her daughter this year and do something special,” our insider revealed. “She was adamant about not having a big to-do or party at all. This year has been hard for Jenni and she wanted to do something low key.”

“She of course wanted to be with [2-year-old son] Grayson too, but going to Disney where she loves was at the top of her to do list so she took advantage of a mother-daughter trip,” our source continued. “Jenni felt Grayson wouldn’t really appreciate the trip at this age, so he stayed home in New Jersey with [her estranged husband] Roger [Mathews, 43].”

Beyond her Disney getaway with Meilani, JWoww decided to keep the birthday “partying” at a minimum. “Jenni’s friends have asked her to celebrate and she keeps politely declining, saying she really didn’t want any of that,” our source added. “Though Jenni is doing as well as she can, she’s still not in the mood for full on celebrating with everything going on. She really enjoyed her quiet little day with Meilani. It’s exactly what she wanted”

Throughout this year, JWoww has been entangled in her ongoing separation drama with her husband Roger, who she filed divorce from in Sept. 2018. While the custody of their two children is yet to be determined, we’re happy that JWoww got to spend her birthday exactly how she wanted to!