Jordyn Woods Admits Tristan ‘Kissed’ Her At Party, But Takes ‘Responsibility’ For Scandal

In her first interview since being accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods explained exactly what went down and admitted where she went wrong.

Jordyn Woods has finally clarified what exactly went down between her and Tristan Thompson, while also issuing a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for her involvement with the NBA star. The model appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith’sRed Table Talk on March 1, and shot down reports that she got ‘intimate’ with Khloe’s baby daddy. “The stories say I’m sitting on his lap, dangling in his crotch area — that’s not the truth,” Jordyn insisted. “But if you’e looking for a story, I can understand why that would be the story. We all were just dancing and having fun — everyone at the party. But it was never anything intimate.” She stayed at the party until 6:00 a.m., when a car came and picked her up. However, at that point, Tristan kissed her, but there was “no passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out.”

In her interview, Jordyn confirmed that Khloe and Tristan were broken up at the time of the party, and explained that she ended up at the party with Tristan after leaving a club with some of her girlfriends. She was told the after-party was at Tristan’s house, but didn’t think anything of it at the time, which she admitted was a mistake. “I’m not thinking…I shouldn’t be here…and that’s my first step where I went wrong,” she said. “How would I feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem. I should have gone home after the club. I shouldn’t even have been there.”

Jordyn insisted that reports that she gave Tristan a lap dance were NOT true, but admitted she could see why partygoers thought it might have happened. “There was no lap dance involved,” she stated. “There was a chair, a couch and another chair. It’s all filled. He’s sitting in a chair and there’s an arm of the chair and I’m sitting on the arm of the chair. So you come into the party, you look, see me siting on the chair. In my head, this is innocent. We’re all drinking and chilling. There’s no way it would look like a lap dance. But I could see people saying ‘they’re getting cozy.’ I didn’t have my arm around him. But my legs were laying right over his. My butt was never sitting on him. My legs were dangling down, so I picked them up and put them over onto the bottom of his legs.”

The 21-year-old promised that she takes “full responsibility” for being at the party in the first place, especially since she has so much history with Khloe’s family. She also said she was “in shock” after Tristan kissed her on the way out, but isn’t placing the blame on him. “I don’t think he’s wrong, either,” she explained. “I allowed myself to be in that position.”

Fans have anxiously been waiting to hear Jordyn’s side of this shocking story, which first broke on Feb. 19. The initial report revealed that Jordyn, who is Kylie Jenner’s best friend, and Tristan had gotten cozy at a house party in L.A. on Feb. 17. So far, Khloe has yet to directly comment on the specifics of the situation, but she has hinted that she feels completely betrayed and hurt by everything that went down. Not only has she continued to post cryptic messages to Instagram that reflect these sentiments, but she’s even ‘liked’ tweets that throw shade at Jordyn. Plus, she unfollowed Jordyn from Instagram and removed the model’s page from her Good American website.

However, some of Khloe’s friends have been a lot more direct in their digs at Jordyn. “I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face,” Malika Haqq commented on Instagram. “No one in my life would condone that coward-like behavior.” Larsa Pippen also came to Khloe’s defense, and when news broke that Jordyn was doing the Red Table Talk interview, she wrote on Instagram, “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told Khloe Kardashian when she checked her.”

The ball is now in the Kardashians court to respond to Jordyn’s interview claims, but chances are, this one is going to take quite a bit of time to blow over. After all, Jordyn was pretty much a member of the Kardashian family due to her close friendship with Kylie, so her dalliance with Tristan is quite a betrayal.