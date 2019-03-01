Makeup mogul, and Khloe Kardashian’s neighbor, Jeffree Star claims that Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson have ‘hooking up for a month or two’!

After Jordyn Woods denied making out with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a party at his house over Valentine’s Day weekend on Real Table Talk, makeup mogul Jeffree Star, who is neighbors with Khloe, is now claiming that Jordyn and Tristan have been hooking up for a month or even more. “Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan’s house, he kissed her on the mouth,” he said in an Instagram story. “That is a motherf***ing lie. Y’all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it. There’s eyes everywhere, there’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, b****. And everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You’re f***ing shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your ass, girl. Now what Khloé and Tristan need to do is shut the f*** up, turn your iPhones off, and focus on co-parenting.”

Unexpectedly, Jordyn denied that she made out with Tristan or sat on his lap at the now-infamous Feb. 17 party in her interview on Real Table Talk that aired on Mar. 1. While admitting that Tristan gave her a passionless kiss when she left the party at 6 am, she denied the account that she was all over him at the party. “The stories say I’m sitting on his lap, dangling in his crotch area — that’s not the truth,” Jordyn told Real Table Talk‘s host Jada Pinkett-Smith. “But if you’re looking for a story, I can understand why that would be the story. We all were just dancing and having fun — everyone at the party. But it was never anything intimate.”

Since the episode aired, Khloe came out denouncing Jordyn’s side of the story. She took to Twitter to write, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Since news of the cheating scandal broke, Jordyn has moved out of Kylie Jenner‘s house and back in with her mom. Kris Jenner just became the latest KarJenner to unfollow both Jordyn and Tristan on social media after her recent interview with Jada.