Khloe Kardashian slammed Jordyn Woods for ‘lying’ after her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith aired, but Jada ‘totally believes’ her honorary daughter!

Jordyn Woods, 21, insisted that she’s “not the reason” Tristan Thompson, 27, and Khloe Kardashian are “not together” on her Red Table Talk chat that aired March 1. Jada Pinkett Smith, who conducted the interview and is close family friends with the model, isn’t doubting her words! “Jada is so proud of the interview. She totally believes Jordyn and stands behind her and the work,” a source close to the talk show host EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And Jada was already braced for the backlash, as our source adds, “Jada of course knew Khloe and the rest of the family would be upset with the interview, but she has Jordyn’s back.” It was Jordyn’s first interview since reports claimed she made out with and gave a lap dance to Tristan at a house party on Feb. 17, which she denied.

However, Jordyn did admit to Tristan kissing her on the lips as she left the party — which, she noted, had “no passion” — so Khloe took to Twitter to call out Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend, and even tagged her. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloe wrote. But amid the Twitter shade, “Jada is a protective mama bear at heart and treats Jordyn like her very own child,” our source continues. And that’s because The Matrix star has actually known Jordyn since she was a child, as Will Smith met Jordyn’s late dad, John Woods, on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air in the ’90s (John was a television sound engineer). Will even shared a throwback photo of him and Jordyn for her 21st birthday in Sept. 2018!

But aside from family ties, “Jada wanted Jordyn to feel comfortable and have this be as authentic and real as possible,” our source explains. And we even saw Jada empathize with Jordyn during the interview! “They are putting their focus on a young black women who made a mistake. And not a mistake that’s worth public crucifixion. It’s a mistake that should have been dealt with internally,” Jordyn had told the Red Table Talk host, who agreed.

“You know, being a black woman in the game for so long as I’ve been, just seeing that without people even having heard your side and just not giving the benefit of the doubt, it just always seems like it’s so easy to just target black women and put everything on us — even if there’s other people involved,” Jada said. However, Jordyn said she’d assume “full responsibility” for the current mess, as she said she shouldn’t have been at that party.