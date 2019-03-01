See Pic
Hailey Baldwin Gushes Over Justin Bieber In Sweet Birthday Message — See Pic

Weekend Writer

Happy birthday, Bieber! Hailey Baldwin shared a sweet dedication message to her husband in an Instagram post to commemorate his 25th birthday!

Aw, how sweet! Even though Hailey Baldwin, 22, likely wished her husband Justin Bieber, 25, a happy birthday in private, she still made sure to show off some birthday love for him on social media! The model shared a sweet Instagram post on March 1 in honor of the Biebs’ 25th birthday. Hailey selected two pictures for a series, and the couple looked so in love! “25 sure looks good on u lover.. 🖤,” Hailey captioned her post, which you can see here. So adorable!

In the first image, Hailey can be seen hugging her husband from behind. They wore matching black beanies with yellow smiley faces on the forehead. Justin wore a white sweatshirt and gold necklace, and was rocking some scruff! Hailey wore large gold hoops and a blue coat over a yellow hoodie. In the second pic, Justin leaned into Hailey for a kiss on the lips. She reacted with pure happiness in the candid snap, smiling from ear-to-ear with her eyes closed.

The second pic showed the couple outside in the snow – we hope they stayed warm! Justin hasn’t been shy about showing his wife love on social media, either – he posted their Vogue cover story on Feb. 8, days before Valentine’s Day! Hailey was a vision in an ivory dress, with her wavy blonde hair behind her, and Justin was shirtless, flaunting his many tattoos. Her engagement ring, of course, was in full display on the cover!

Justin and Hailey were on-and-off dating from 2015 to 2018, and got engaged in July 2018. The couple quietly got married in fall 2018, but have yet to have a reception with friends and family on a larger scale. The couple has been spending time together in the New York City area recently, enjoying their married status and just being in a partnership.

We hope Justin had a great birthday and that Hailey did, too, wherever they spent it as a married couple – Los Angeles, New York City, and Canada are all locations the couple is spotted in often! Happy birthday, Justin!