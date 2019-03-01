Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann contemplate having another baby once they realize all the kiddos are heading to school in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 1 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy!’

The Biermann kids are growing up so fast! The youngest members of the Biermann bunch — Kane, KJ, Kash, and Kaia — will all be heading to school this year, so that means big changes for the Biermann house. “Our mornings are going to be super quiet,” Kroy Biermann admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview of Don’t Be Tardy. Kim Zolciak-Biermann adds, “Maybe we should just make another.”

Kroy says that the coffee shop they’re working on is like a baby. Kim doesn’t stop with her talk about a possible seventh child. “We could do both. We could have a baby and a coffee shop,” she says.

Kane and Kaia also ask their older brothers about what school is like. Can we just talk about how adorable Kim and Kroy’s kids are? They are too precious! “My first day of school we were late like 15 days because of mom,” KJ admits. Why was Kim running late? Because she was sleeping! Oh, Kim!

Kim has never been shy about wanting baby #7. She recently revealed in an interview on The Steve Harvey Show that she wanted Kroy to reverse his vasectomy. She also explained why she’d like to have another baby.”I went back to work seven days after I had KJ, a couple of weeks after I had Kash, and shortly after I had the twins,” Kim said during the interview. “I didn’t really have a break. So I dream of having a baby and just six weeks off, and living in that fantasy world.” Don’t Be Tardy season 7 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.