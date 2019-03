Cindy Crawford embraces exposed photo shoots, even three decades after her first ‘Playboy’ spread! The legendary supermodel is fighting the stigma of people having a ‘sell-by date.’

Cindy Crawford, 53, doesn’t regret posing nude, not now and not in the ’80s! Keeping up tradition, the supermodel royalty ditched a bra to pose in a lace-up top from Saint Laurent and tan shorts by designer Nili Lotan in a PorterEdit photo shoot. Cindy posed for photos on a horse ranch in California, fitting the adventurous spirit Cindy has maintained all these years! The model caused quite a commotion when she was photographed nude for photographer Russell James’ new book, Angels, and Cindy revealed why she’s just as comfortable posing naked in her 50s as she was in her 20s.

“[Russell] asked me how I wanted to be photographed. You could be as free or as not free as you wanted,” Cindy told PorterEdit in an interview, published on March 1. Cindy’s fighting ageism, as she continued, “Part of the reason I wanted to do it was that I thought, at what age is being naked not beautiful anymore? Is there a sell-by date on us? I don’t look the same as I did at 20, 30 or even 40. If we take care of ourselves, why not?” Seriously — why not? Beauty is like a bottle of Sangiovese — it gets better with time! “Am I frolicking on the beach in a string bikini? No. But there is a place where I want to feel beautiful naked, in my private life, with my husband,” Cindy continued, referring to restaurant entrepreneur Rande Gerber, whom she has been married to since 1998.

Cindy’s latest naked photo shoot wasn’t your typical glamour shot, as she explained, “[Russell] was tapping into that real place – not high heels, not a lot of makeup, not coy, just a real woman who doesn’t have clothes on.” And the model wishes she “I look back at some of my old Playboy pictures and I think, ‘Why wasn’t I walking around naked all the time?’” Cindy confessed in the interview, laughing. “I’m not getting younger. So I want to celebrate who I am today.” Cindy graced two spreads for Playboy, one in 1988 and then another a decade later. As one of the most iconic faces in the industry, Cindy dominated a number of covers starting in the ’80s: Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and so many more.

Cindy’s children Presley Gerber, 19, and Kaia Gerber, 17, are following in mom’s footsteps, but she denied taking advantage of her legacy to book her kids modeling gigs! “Kaia had some advantages. She is my daughter and people know that. But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, if I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me!” Cindy continued to tell PorterEdit. “If I could get someone into a fashion show, I would be getting it for myself.”

But Cindy’s not only trying to get on the covers of magazines. She’s also an entrepreneur, as she owns the skincare line Meaningful Beauty and her furniture business, The Cindy Crawford Home Collection.