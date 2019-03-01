Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated St. David’s Day in style at a red carpet event on March 1st. She was joined by her mini-me daughter Carys and her son Dylan, who looks like his dad Michael Douglas.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, had plenty of reasons to smile on March 1st, and not just because it was St. David’s Day. The proud Welsh actress would probably be raising a glass to her homeland’s patron saint anyway, but on this particular night she hit the red carpet in New York for a big event. Accompanied by her kids – son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15 – Catherine arrived at the Wales’ National Day Gala where she was being presented with an honorary fellowship from The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Catherine looked stunning in a red-wine off-the-shoulder velvet dress with a thigh-high slit. At one point she posed with the two children she has with actor Michael Douglas, 74. Wearing a smart black suit Dylan resembled his dad while Carys looked like her mom’s not-so mini-me. The event was held at the glamorous Rainbow Room in New York City.

It’s not the first time that Catherine has been honored in the Big Apple on St. David’s Day. In fact, in 2011 she was given The St. David’s Society of the State of New York for her “worldwide stature in the film and theatre industries” and “her unstinting pride in Wales,” according to BBC News. She always seems to mention her homeland whenever possible – even sharing a pic of her, Michael and their children, posing in Wales for her Valentine’s Day 2019 Instagram post. She captioned the photo with hearts and expressed her love for her family and Wales in the caption. She’s even given her kids Welsh names. Her son Dylan, for example, is named after Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

Catherine is stepping out to events with her children more and more. On Feb. 12 mother and daughter went to the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week. On that day Carys and Catherine were joined by Michael Douglas who proudly posed with his wife and daughter, who looked gorgeous in high-waisted flared jeans. It’s no surprise then that the St. David’s Day event was a family affair too.