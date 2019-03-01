Cardi B & Bruno Mars Fall For Each Other In Steamy New Video For ‘Please Me’

Okurr Cardi, we see you! The leading lady of hip-hop just dropped her hot new video for ‘Please Me’ & fans are loving her sexy PDA with Bruno Mars!

Friday is off to one sexy start! Cardi B, 26, and Bruno Mars, 33, just dropped the visual for the sexy smash, “Please me,” and it is NOT for the fainthearted! The steamy new clip shows queen Cardi and the R&B hit-maker falling in love at a taco shop. One can hardly blame Bruno for being so smitten with Cardi. In the video, she wears an ultra revealing outfit consisting of ripped up tights and a sparkling purple bra. Of course, Bruno brought his famous dance moves to the clip, and some VERY ‘80s inspired vibes. The two get hot and heavy outside the taco shop at one point, and even nearly kiss on the top of a car. We did not see that one coming!

Ginuwine?! The video comes right on the heels of the audio release which dropped on Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day! Throughout the song, Cardi and Bruno teased one another with NSFW lyrics: “On the dance floor (Uh-huh) / No panties in the way (Nope),” Cardi sang in one of the verses, and together they harmonize, “I’m gonna ride it / Do it just how you like it / Tonight and after that / Let’s do it one more time.” Is it just us or are they serving up some MAJOR inspiration from “Pony” by?!