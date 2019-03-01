Brie Larson looked absolutely gorgeous at the ‘Captain Marvel’ premiere in London – but she’s not the only celebrity who slayed the style game this week!

Our jaws hit the floor when Brie Larson arrived at the London premiere for her film Captain Marvel on Feb. 27. The actress stunned in a cobalt blue Valentino gown featuring a sexy cut out on her abs and Christian Louboutin heels. But Brie wasn’t the only star who looked ~super~ good this past week. At the same event, Brie’s costar Gemma Chan looked gorgeous in a red slit dress that opened to reveal wide legged pants, both by Brandon Maxwell.

Paris Fashion Week also kicked off on Monday, providing plenty of opportunities for some excellent style choices. Cara Delevingne attended Christian Dior‘s Fall Winter 2019 show on Feb. 26 in a feminine pink frock by the designer. Jennifer Lawrence also showed up to the event, looking perfect in a grey tweed Dior dress.

Back in the U.S., celebrities took to the streets in New York looking insanely stylish. Nina Dobrev opted for an on-trend pink ruffle dress for the Build Speaker Series on Feb. 28. The day before, Katy Perry went for a head-to-toe blue look by Sally LaPointe while appearing on Good Morning America.

Obviously this week was going to have some major style moments since it kicked off with the biggest weekend in Hollywood. On Saturday, Dakota Johnson looked chic in a cherry-printed jumpsuit at the Independent Spirit Awards. Then on Sunday, Feb. 24, it was time for the Oscars! We still aren’t over the Holly Golightly vibes Lady Gaga gave on the red carpet in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany & Co.‘s iconic 141-year-old Tiffany diamond, which hasn’t been worn since Audrey Hepburn promoted Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Jennifer Lopez also had a stellar red carpet look – she shined in a mirrored Tom Ford gown. At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Kendall Jenner risked all the wardrobe malfunctions by rocking a daring double slit dress by Rami Kadi. Head up to the gallery above to see all the best celebrity style moments from the past seven days!