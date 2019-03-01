Brad Pitt ‘Proud’ Of Son Maddox, 17, But Feels ‘Pushed Out’ Of College Tour By Ex Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has spent the past five months looking at colleges with son Maddox, 17, but without the help of dad Brad Pitt. The actor is feeling pushed out of the decision making for his eldest son’s next big life step.

Selecting the right college is such an important step in any 17-year-old student’s life. That’s why Angelina Jolie, 43, has been accompanying her eldest son Maddox on a tour of universities both in the U.S. and abroad. Sadly, the teen’s dad Brad Pitt has been shut out of the important campus visits. “Brad is so proud of Maddox and would love to be helping him tour colleges, but as of now there are no plans for that. It’s not by Brad’s choice,” a source close the 55-year-old actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’d love to be more involved but Angelina has been very clear that she is handling it. It’s hard on Brad to be pushed out, to see Angelina having fun with the kids while he’s busy working to support everyone,” our insider continues. Angelina and Maddox toured the New York University campus on Feb. 22, looking like any other prospective student and parent, albeit in Angie’s case an impeccably dressed one. The Maleficent star wore a dove grey fitted coat with a large black Yves Saint Laurent bag to match her heels. Maddox on the other hand looked like any other teen in a North Face jacket and Converse sneakers.

This isn’t the only college trip that Brad’s been left out of. Angelina took Maddox to South Korea in early November of 2018 while making an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy. While in the capital of Seoul they stopped by several colleges for Maddox to check out. The teen has been studying the Korean language and at the time it was reported he was looking to study abroad in the Asian nation.

It wasn’t just Maddox who got the trip to New York with his mom, as his siblings Shiloh, 12, Zahara, 14, and Pax, 15, came along for the fun trip. Angie brought the four of them to the Museum of Modern Art’s opening of the Serendipity film on Feb. 21 the night before Maddox’s campus tour. Then on Feb. 26 Angie brought her entire brood including twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, to a special NYC screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, a new film starring and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor. It’s plot is described on imdb.com as “A boy in Malawi helps his village by building a wind turbine after reading about them in a library book.” That sounds like an uplifting story humanitarian Angelina would want to share with her kids.