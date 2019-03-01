HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards: Best Workout Apparel & Sneakers

There are so many options when it comes to workout wear and athleisure. We’re here to offer you our picks of the best of the best!

The first ever HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards have awarded the best diets, the top gym bag essentials, the hottest celeb trainers and the toughest workout classes. Now, we’re telling you out favorite leggings, sports bras, sneakers and more! Keep reading to see our favorite athletic apparel!

BEST RUNNING SHOE — Brooks Levitate 2 LE Women’s Road Running Shoes, $150

This sneaker is soft and stretchy (read: super comfortable) but still provides amazing support for running. The cushioned sole feels like you’re walking or running on a cloud. They come in four trendy colorways but we are partial to the pink and black style.

BEST SPORTS BRA FOR LARGE CHESTS — Reebok PureMove Sports Bra, $60

From sizes XS to XL, this supportive bra is flexible and breathable with no hooks or wires. It can fit busts up to 40D, and even comes in half sizes! Chelsea Handler and Jenny Mollen love the bra. Chelsea has said, “Wearing the PureMove Bra gives me the support I’ve been looking for. It doesn’t feel like you’re wearing a sports bra, but really holds things together. Plus, it doesn’t hurt my back which is a big win. I’ve loved that even when I do my pushups, my boobs aren’t finding their way around all over the place and are actually staying put.”

BEST LEGGINGS — SG x PUMA 7/8 Tight, $80

These leggings from Selena Gomez‘s Collection with Puma will take you from gym to brunch to whatever the day has in store. The colorblocking is super trendy, but they are cozy and comfy enough to wear all day! The SG is, of course, inspired by Selena’s initials, but also “strong girl.”

BEST CELEB ATHLEISURE LINE — CALIA BY CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie’s line has so many versatile pieces that are perfect from going from barre to brunch. Her pieces are extremely size-inclusive and flattering. She has designed everything from leggings and tops to sweatshirts to hats, backpacks, bathing suits and sports bras. I especially love this CALIA Women’s Effortless Velvet Hoodie, which is just $23.97 right now.

BEST FASHION SNEAKER — Reebok Aztrek Double x Gigi Hadid, $110

The super chunky sole is so-very-2019, and the fact that it-girl model Gigi Hadid helped revamp this classic style makes it all the more cool. These super trendy sneakers are also insanely comfy to wear on a night out!

BEST ACTIVEWEAR FOR ALL BODIES — Good American by Khloe Kardashian

THE CORE STRENGTH LEGGING – This high-waisted legging is super flattering for all, and gives you a ton of support. Khloe’s brand ranges from XS to 4XL and her website shows a variety of different sized models wearing the look. The four-way stretch make these amazingly versatile, for any workout, and they also have quick dry technology.

BEST LOW IMPACT SPORTS BRA — Victoria’s Secret PINK Ultimate Lightly Lined Sports Bra, $26.95

If you’re doing a low-impact workout or have a smaller chest, we love this bra that’s perfect for everything from pilates to push ups. It’s lightly lined with no underwire, so it’s incredibly comfortable. It also has adjustable straps so you can ensure a perfect fit!

BEST SOCKS — Tavi Noir Parker Thin Cycle Socks, $12

Made for cycling but also perfect for hiking, running, and jogging (really, any workout), these socks have a compression arch band which provides amazing support. The quick dry socks have moisture wicking fibers, and are super lightweight with a slightly higher back for blister protection.

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY LEGGINGS — Forever 21 Active Total Coverage Leggings, $22.90

Forever 21 Active Total Coverage Leggings are only $22.90 and super sporty and trendy. The stretch knit moves with you in any class, but is thick enough, so you never have to worry about a see-through wardrobe malfunction.

BEST HIGH IMPACT SPORTS BRA –– Compression Support Bra from Boom Boom Athletica, $85

This sports bra is crazy supportive and will hold you in during the most intense workouts and HIIT classes. The bra band in the back has three hooks, so it’s insanely supportive and secure.