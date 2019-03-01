Ariana Grande & 2 Chainz ‘Rule The World’ In Epic New Collab Off ‘Rap Or Go To The League’

2 Chainz’ new album is here! The rapper dropped his star-studded record on March 1, & one song features none other than Ariana Grande! Listen to it here.



Well, this is one unlikely duo! Just hours before he was set to release his new record, Rap Or Go To The League, 2 Chainz, 41, announced that none other than Ariana Grande, 25, was featured on a track! The pop star lent her Grammy-nominated vocals to track nine, “Rule The World,” and it was the best surprise for fans of best artists. Despite coming from two completely different genres, 2 Chainz and Ari complimented each other flawlessly! The joint track features Ariana singing the chorus to open the song, vibing “Top down on the Dawn like I’m used to it (Yeah) ”Prayin’ you make it home like I’m used to it // I realized we could rule the world.” She provides her soaring high vocals as background throughout other parts of the track as 2 Chainz drops bars.

Ari isn’t the only one who pulled up on 2 Chainz’ new album! The 14-track record features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, E-40, Ty Dolla Sign, and more! For the follow-up to his 2017 record, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the rapper pulled out all the stops!

Meanwhile, Ari’s been busy in the studio herself, and “Rule The World” isn’t her only piece of new music! Fans are still reeling from her hit-filled album, Thank U, Next, which featured chart-toppers “7 Rings,” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” The album actually became the pop star’s second No. 1 album in six months, after the 2018 release of Sweetener. With non-stop hits, it’s no wonder Ari says she has no social life!

Take a listen to “Rule The World” above! The cross-genre collab has us wondering: now that Ari is kicking it with Big Sean again, is she going to show up on one of his tracks next?