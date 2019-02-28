Tristan Thompson Has Long, Hot Date With Mystery Brunette Just 10 Days After Jordyn Woods Scandal

Tristan Thompson’s at it again! The NBA star was spotted on a dinner date with a mystery woman on Feb. 27 in NYC, a new report claims! — The same city he cheated on Khloe Kardashian last April. And, the details are shady…

It looks like Tristan Thompson, loves to play with fire. The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ big man was spotted out on a dinner date with a mystery woman, amidst his latest cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, 21, TMZ reports. Thompson and an undefined brunette enjoyed a dim lit dinner at New York City celeb hotspot, Carbone on Wednesday, February 27, according to the site — which obtained video footage of Thompson entering the restaurant, along with photos of the woman leaving the Italian eatery. The pro baller is in the city for the Cavaliers’ game against the Knicks on Thursday, the 28th.

Thompson shared a photo of their meal — rigatoni in red sauce — in a photo on his Instagram Story that night, which featured what appeared to be a female hand with light pink nails. The site obtained video footage of Thompson entering the restaurant alone, although they report he was with a teammate. The mystery woman was reportedly waiting outside, where Thompson eventually retrieved her and took her inside. The two reportedly spent hours at a table inside the Italian restaurant.

This story is still developing…