Travis Scott Mysteriously Cancels Concert 3 Hours Before ‘Due To Illness’ & Fans Are Concerned

Oh no! Just hours before his sold out ‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ show in Buffalo, NY, Travis Scott has cancelled his performance ‘due to illness.’ Now fans are worried about the rapper’s heath.

Travis Scott has been grinding away on the second leg of his sold-out Astroword: Wish You Were Here North American tour, but it looks like it’s caught up with his health. Just three hours before he was due to perform at Buffalo’s Key Bank Center on Feb. 28, the venue announced on Twitter “Due to illness, tonight’s Travis Scott concert has been postponed until March 10th, 2019. Tickets for tonight’s concert will be honored on March 10. Refunds, if required, are available at point of purchase.” We’ve reached out to Travis’ rep to see how he’s doing and what his mystery illness is.

Travis’ show is such a wild success that on Dec. 17, 2018 he added 28 more cities in a second leg that kicked off in Vancouver on Jan. 25. The show is a high energy and a wild production that features a suspended roller coaster that runs above the audience in each of the arenas he plays in. For Travis to cancel at the last minute seems to indicate he was trying to recover from whatever is ailing him but ultimately wasn’t well enough to perform. At least his fans now have the make-up date just a week and a half later.

The last time Travis had a show cancelled at the last minute a near riot broke out. On Feb. 11 his show at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa had the plug pulled just a few hours before the show was due to begin due to technical difficulties with his show’s equipment. By that point fans had already gathered and were waiting to be let into the venue when news broke that the show was off. As a result, some angry concertgoers began pounding on the glass doors of the arena, shattering one before police moved in and broke up the melee by deploying pepper balls to break up the pissed off crowd. He scheduled the makeup show in Tulsa for March 26.