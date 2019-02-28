‘The Voice’ Season 16 Outtakes: Adam Levine Tries & Fails To Get Into Blake Shelton’s Phone

‘The Voice’ judges always have such a blast when they’re together. HL is EXCLUSIVELY premiering season 16 outtakes that are absolutely hilarious. Adam Levine tries to get into Blake Shelton phone, and he just can’t make it happen!

While Blake Shelton is talking to new Voice coach John Legend during a break in the blind auditions, a very sneaky Adam Levine grabs Blake’s phone in our EXCLUSIVE video. The audience notices what Adam is trying to do, and they have quite the vocal reaction. But Blake doesn’t even turn around. Adam tries to get access into Blake’s phone with a passcode, but he quickly realizes that he’s going need Blake’s facial authentication. Adam walks over to Blake and sticks the phone in front of his face. It doesn’t work the first time, so he tries again! Adam can’t get it to work the second time either! Blake asks what Adam is doing, and the Maroon 5 singer yells, “I’m trying to unlock your phone!”

The coaches also discuss John’s EGOT status. “I’ve never even been nominated for an EGOT,” Blake says. Kelly Clarkson has to explain that you don’t get nominated for an EGOT, you have to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Adam quips, “I want to get an EGO since it makes more sense for me.” Blake gets a good chuckle out of that. “Congratulations, buddy. You’re the world champion,” Blake says to Adam.

There’s one award that John hasn’t gotten yet, and that’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Adam and Blake both have that title, and Kelly throws some adorable shade at her two fellow coaches. “Well, look, they just obviously hand it out,” Kelly jokes to John. At this success rate, the Sexiest Man Alive title is totally within reach for John! The Voice season 16 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.