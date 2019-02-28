Taylor Kinney Gushes He’s ‘Proud’ Of Lady Gaga & Explains His Instagram ‘Like’ That Shaded Her

Was it all a big misunderstanding? Taylor Kinney seemingly insulted his ‘weird’ ex, Lady Gaga, online but he quickly pulled a 180 to apologize and he’s actually ‘proud’ of her. Uh, what?

First, Lady Gaga, 32, split from Christian Carino. Then, Gaga’s other former-fiancé, Taylor Kinney, 37, appeared to trash her with a click of a button. The Chicago Fire star ‘liked’ a comment that shaded Gaga by saying he was better off without her. However, all the Little Monsters can just chill, as Taylor walked back this alleged diss. “Sorry for the ‘like,’ “ Taylor wrote, per PEOPLE. “It was an accident. I’m only proud and happy for Stef.”

So, he’s saying that his finger just slipped? Hmmm. The drama went down around Feb. 24. Taylor uploaded a picture of him with former Chicago Blackhawks player Bryan Bickell, 32. While the caption was nothing scandalous — “Stoked to be out with my guy @bbickell and his wife @abickell for the weekend. 29. Good times in Chicago @bickellfoundation cheers @chicagocutsteakhouse.” – the real drama unfolded in the comments section. Taylor “liked” a comment on the post that read, “Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird.”

The shade, the shade of it all! Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – dated Taylor for five years. On Valentine’s Day 2015, Taylor got down on one knee and it looked like these two were going to have a Hollywood ending to their romance. They did – but instead of the happy rom-com ending, it was more like the “indie drama,” as they called off everything in July 2016. Gaga and Crristian began dating in February 2017, and she confirmed their long-rumored engagement in October 2018. Yet, like with Taylor, it just wasn’t meant to be.

If dealing with a breakup and a shady ex wasn’t enough, Gaga’s hands have been full with the drama following her sensual performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars. Many viewers were convinced that there was something between the A Star Is Born co-stars, even though he’s romantically involved with Irina Shayk, 33. Were Gaga and Bradley about to have their own Mr. & Mrs. Smith moment? Well, as it turned out, these two Oscar-nominated actors….were acting. “Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” Gaga said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“This is a love song…The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story,” she added. So, real love, fake romance, and her ex’s fake shade. So much drama for Gaga. Sigh.