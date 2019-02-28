Listen
Selena Gomez Drops Fiery New Track ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ With J Balvin & Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is having one epic comeback! Just 4 weeks after she released ‘Anxiety’ with Julia Michaels, she returned with a song that’s a sure-fire way to get any party started!

A celebration is in order, Selenators! Selena Gomez, 26, dropped a new song, “I Can’t Get Enough,” on Feb. 28, and she enlisted a few friends to help. Alongside J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy, the A-list singer released what just might be her most danceable track yet! With the help of Tainy’s well-know reggaeton beats, and Balvin’s infectious Latin flavor, this bop will have you listening on repeat!

The song comes right on the heels of Sel’s new song, “Anxiety,” with Julia Michaels. The two leadings ladies of pop teamed up for the song, which focuses on the stigma of mental health, on Jan. 24. The track serves as the opening track for Julia’s new five- song EP which dropped the same day! Fans were thrilled to see a new piece of music from the pop star, seeing as it marked Selena’s first tune since since her quick stint on “Taki Taki, in September of 2018.

Could the song be a sign of even more music to come from Selena? The highly anticipated follow up to her 2015 record, Revival, has been shrouded in mystery, but according to Sel, it’s actually complete! “My album’s coming out later. I’m done with it,” she during a friend’s Instagram Live in August of 2018. Only time will tell how much “later,” it really is. However, one can hardly blame Selena for taking her time with the album, after a tough 2018 which included a stint in rehab.

HollywoodLife will keep you posted once Sel reveals more details on her forthcoming album, but until then – listen to her new bop above!