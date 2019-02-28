Nikki Bella Gushes Over Peter Kraus After He Sends Her ‘The Sweetest’ Surprise On ‘Total Bellas’

Peter Kraus’s ‘heartfelt’ gesture might have won over Nikki Bella. The ‘Bachelorette’ contestant sent the WWE Superstar a ‘sweet’ gift, one that may have very well earned him a second date!

“Nicole, you just got a package…from Peter!” Brie Bella, 35, tells her twin, Nikki Bella, 35, in a preview of the March 3 episode of Total Bellas (airing 9 p.m. only on E!). After handing Nikki a FedEx package from The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus, 31, Brie, Daniel Bryan, 37, and Kathy Colace all watched to see what he sent. After reading the cute card (“Here’s a little something for your breakfast and for your creative thoughts. Enjoy, Peter.”) Nikki dumped out the box’s contents. So, what did Peter send? “Every kind of black licorice!”

“I am a huge lover of black licorice. Just like my wine, I’m very picky about it,” Nikki explains in the confessional. “Because Peter didn’t bring my favorite licorice last time, he shipped out every type of brand of black licorice to me. That was just the cutest, sweetest thing ever. I have to give it to Peter. He’s really smooth. …I love things like this that are extremely thoughtful. That means a lot to me…so, maybe there will be a second date.”

The gift earned “brownie points” with Brie, and though Daniel Bryan had doubts about the gesture (“All you have to do to get a second date is send you twelve dollars worth of black licorice?”) even he was ready to text Peter. “He’s extraordinarily tall and good looking. I was almost attracted to him.” So, if Nikki doesn’t call Peter back, Bryan might just swoop in there.

“Peter and I, we’ve been trying to have a second date,” Nikki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the 20th Annual Women’s Image Awards in Beverly Hills. Though they’ve been trying to schedule another date for over four months, the schedules just haven’t lined up. When it does happen, Total Bellas fans may be disappointed — because they’re not going to see it! “We want to have a second date with no cameras around,” said Nikki. “He was such a great guy on the date — super handsome, really charming, but I think it would be fun to experience a second date with no cameras.”

Nikki and her former fiancé, John Cena, 41, split in April 2015, just weeks before their planned May 5 wedding. Since then, she’s been just “living it up,” and enjoying the single life. “What is it, ‘variety is the spice of life?’ ” she told HollywoodLife.com at Bryon Allen’s Oscar Party. “And I’m taking in the variety, I’m having a lot of fun.”

