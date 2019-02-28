Breaking News
Monsta X Announces Epic 2019 World Tour & They’ll Be Hitting The United States For 6 Shows — See Dates

Global K-pop sensations Monsta X are headed to America! The septet just announced a massive tour, & fans in the U.S. can barely contain their excitement.

After a breakout 2018, K-pop group Monsta X is about to completely command 2019. The band just announced a global tour, and there’s a reason why fans are SO excited. The guys are about to touch ground in a number of cities in the U.S.! Fans in Atlanta, Chicago, and even Dallas are going to get a taste of the group’s epic stage show. Plus, fans in a number of countries will be graced by the K-pop superstars. Paris, London, Berlin, you name it – they’ll be there! Of course, the tour kicks off right at home in Seoul. Stay tuned, because the venues for each city will be announced at a later date, according to a press release. Some fans were so excited about the news, they experienced some waterworks. “MONSTA X IS GOING ON TOUR IM GONNA CRYJEKEKKE,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “YASSS @OfficialMonstaX be coming to the states !!!” another said.

The band’s big announcement comes right on the heels of their brand new album. Monsta X dropped their highly anticipated second album, Take.2, ‘We Are Here,’ on Feb. 18. The K-Pop group also dropped a sexy new video for the song “Alligator,” that same day, which was chock full of exotic visuals. As if that wasn’t enough of a treat, the band gifted fans with one very special track. They enlisted one of the biggest DJs in the world, Steve Aoki, for a collab, and “Play It Cool” became an instant standout on the record!

The momentum Monsta X has going just might be unstoppable. The band is also hitting the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Day Stage on September 21st, 2019 in Las Vegas. As the first K-pop group ever to do so, they’re about to make history! Check out the group’s tour dates below and see if they’re paying a visit to your city!

MONSTA X 2019 WORLD TOUR 

DATE           CITY

April 13/14   Seoul, KR

June 1           Bangkok, TH

June 5           Sydney, AU

June 8          Melbourne, AU

June 22        Kuala Lumpur, MY

June 29        Madrid, ES

July 3 m       Amsterdam, NL

July 6           Paris, FR

July 9           London, UK

July 13         Berlin, DE

July 19         São Paulo, BR

July 21         Mexico City, MX

July 24         Dallas, TX

July 26         Houston, TX

July 29         Atlanta, GE

August 1       New York, NY

August 5      Chicago, IL

August 9      Los Angeles, CA