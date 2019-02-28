Lady Gaga Says She & Bradley Cooper Tried To ‘Fool’ Fans Into Thinking They’re In Love With Oscars Duet

Lady Gaga just shot down Twitter’s daydreams of a romance between her and Bradley Cooper, revealing that Bradley orchestrated EVERY single moment during their Oscars performance. Watch!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intimate Oscars performance is still fresh on everyone’s minds, Jimmy Kimmel’s in particular. Naturally, the late night host had to ask Gaga about it when she dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 27. “It caused this big controversy because — you had such a connection with Bradley that instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be dating…They must be in love.'” To that, Gaga rolled her eyes and sighed — yes, seriously. “First of all, like social media quite frankly is the toilet of the Internet,” Gaga began, off to an amazing start. “And yes people saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song…The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story.” And then Gaga broke down the technicalities behind the “chemistry” we saw on stage on Feb. 24.

The prolonged eye contact, and Gaga and Bradley getting cozy on the piano bench? All contrived beforehand. “We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance,” Gaga said, later adding, “I knew that [Bradley] had the vision for how it should go. And so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out. And everything that you saw, the way that it was shot, the way that they push the piano out, you saw them, you know, put the piano together and walk up on stage, no intro — that was all [Bradley].” As expected from the very man who directed A Star Is Born!

Everyone was just doing exactly what Gaga and Bradley wanted them to do by feeling the romance. Ashton Kutcher, it’s time to come out and yell Punk’d! “From a performance perspective, it was so important that we were connected the entire time,” Gaga went on. The pop star then gave an example of another musical partner she had to sell an on-stage romance with: Tony Bennett. “Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. I mean, when you’re singing love songs that’s what you want people to feel.” Jimmy then had to pop the question: did Gaga have an affair with the 92-year-old jazz legend? Alas, she did not — she’s just that good of a performer, like Bradley. Gaga happily chirped, “We’re artists, I guess we did a good job, and fooled ya!” Bye-bye memes!

As Jimmy pointed out, Gaga and Bradley’s live duet to “Shallow” (the track which won Gaga a “Best Original Song” Oscar) caused quite the uproar on Twitter. Although Gaga and Bradley are just friends (and the latter is in a serious relationship with model Irina Shayk, on top of that!) the rumors still swirled. But no shady business is going on behind Irina’s back, even if the model isn’t following Gaga on Instagram, as of the time this story was published.

“Irina is unaffected, she doesn’t pay attention to rumors and furthermore she isn’t at all threatened by Bradly and Lady Gaga’s friendship or performance,” a source close to Bradley’s girlfriend EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, adding that Irina’s “got every bit of Bradley’s heart and she knows it.” There was no questioning that when we saw the couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, hold hands on the Oscars red carpet. We’d also like to point out that Irina basically gave Gaga a bear hug after the pop star won her Oscar, which she stashed away in her purse for her trip to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Irina also wasn’t blindsided by her boyfriend’s steamy performance with Gaga, as “Bradley had a conversation with Irina detailing the plans for his performance with Lady Gaga prior to the Oscars,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. And as you now know, those plans were well thought out days in advance — not sparked by sudden passion on stage.