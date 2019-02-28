Travis Scott allegedly cancelled his concert in Buffalo not because he was sick, but to be in Los Angeles with baby mama Kylie Jenner after she accused him of cheating. Travis is denying the claims and we’ve got more details.

Plot twist! Just hours before Travis Scott‘s scheduled Feb. 28 concert in Buffalo, NY, he pulled the plug on the performance, telling fans in a tweet that “Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f**king sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage.” A new report claims he’s actually in L.A. because baby mama Kylie Jenner has accused him of cheating on her. TMZ reports that on Feb. 27 he flew back from the East Coast to surprise Kylie and their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. But while he was there Kylie “claimed to discover ‘evidence’ he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday,” the site claims. A rep for Travis is strongly denying this story to HollywoodLife.com and we’re waiting to her back from Kylie’s people.

Kylie is already dealing with one major betrayal. Her longtime BFF Jordyn Woods hooked up with sister Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a Feb. 17 house party in L.A. The two had been best friends since their early teens and were so close that Jordyn, 21, lived in the guest house on Kylie’s Hidden Hills, CA estate. She’s since packed her bags and moved back home with her mother, while Kylie reportedly had Jordyn’s security clearance into her gated community revoked, blocking he from returning to the cosmetics mogul’s mansion. Kylie has allegedly iced out her bestie from her life completely after she hurt Khloe so deeply with her choice of men to fool around with.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Kylie made sure that Jordyn didn’t try to hit on Travis since she’s proven willing to go against the sisters when it comes to their men. “Kylie had a heart to heart with Travis and asked him if Jordyn had ever flirted with him, tried to hook up with him, or did anything ever inappropriate,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The Astroworld rapper responded “of course not, and that he would have told her about that right away,” our source revealed

Fans were pissed when Travis pulled the plug on his show at Key Bank Center literally three hours before it was scheduled to begin. The venue put out the announcement that “Due to illness, tonight’s Travis Scott concert has been postponed until March 10th, 2019. Tickets for tonight’s concert will be honored on March 10. Refunds, if required, are available at point of purchase.” Travis then later followed up with his tweet about being “under the weather.”

“Honestly f**k Travis Scott for telling us the concert is cancelled 3 hours before when a hotel is already booked and we are already in buffalo,” one angry fan tweeted upon getting the news. Another echoed the sentiment, tweeting “When you drive 3 hours to Buffalo to see @trvisXX and he postpones the concert a hour and a half before doors open,” along with a meme that read “that’s not very Sicko Mode of you,” over Travis’ frustrated face. We’ll keep you updated with all of the breaking developments in Travis’ alleged cheating scandal.