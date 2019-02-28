Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Going Through ‘Rough Patch’ As She Keeps Low Profile After Tristan Drama

Pink’s the color of self love and inner peace, and that’s what Khloe Kardashian’s exuding in the wake of the Tristan drama. As Khloe told fans about a ‘rough patch,’ she did some retail therapy in a pretty pink outfit!

The best revenge is looking good, right? Khloe Kardashian looked cute AF during a therapeutic shopping trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, rolling up in a casual, pretty pink outfit. Low key obsessed with this outfit! Her outfit consisted of a fluorescent pink beanie from Acne, cropped black leggings, baby pink kicks, and, what else? — a pink Birkin bag. Her eyes were hidden behind massive aviator sunglasses, which could be more than a style choice. She kept her head down and was seemingly trying to avoid the paparazzi parked outside the store.

Just before her outing, Khloe did another cryptic quote post on her Instagram story, this one about going through a “rough patch.” The quote reads, “Dear God, I am going through a rough patch in my life right now, but I trust in you. Please help me unfold what you are trying to teach me in this storm. I believe that even in this storm, there is a powerful message that I can take to help strengthen me.” Her Instagram quotes are not exactly cryptic anymore. Khloe hasn’t spoken out publicly about Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, but her Instagram is worth 1000 words. One about “betrayal” definitely stood out!

Other subtle digs include wiping any and all mentions of Jordyn from Good American. Khloe used Kylie Jenner‘s best friend as a model for her denim company, and her pics were all over the site. Kylie doubled down and made all of the Jordyn-themed Kylie Cosmetics products half-priced. Too good.

The closest Khloe got to actually addressing the breakup was through a sweet message to her fans on Twitter. Khloe tweeted, “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.” Read between the lines!