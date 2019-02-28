Jennifer Garner Dresses Up As ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Character For Son Samuel’s 7th Birthday

Jennifer Garner committed to her son Samuel’s ‘How To Drain Your Dragon’-themed 7th birthday by dressing up as the character Astrid!

Hiccup would approve of this costume! Jennifer Garner, 46, just threw her son Samuel, whose seventh birthday was on Feb. 27, the best How To Train Your Dragon-themed birthday party this side of Berk. Not only did she have a Toothless-inspired cake for Samuel’s birthday party at her house, she dressed up as the character Astrid. In addition to sharing a photo on Instagram of her stellar Viking outfit a day after the party, Jennifer wrote in the caption, “Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party. #youngestchild #firsteyeroll🙄 #anyoneneedanAstrid🤦🏻‍♀️🤣😬👵🏼. (❤️ @americaferrera ❤️).”

While it’s still unknown whether or not Ben Affleck, 46, attended the celebrations, it would not be a surprise considering how great these two have been at co-parenting lately. Also, Ben and Jen were also seen on the same day as Samuel’s birthday, and in Jen’s Instagram pic, a faceless man can be seen wearing a sweatshirt of the same color that Ben wore in the other pics from the 27th. Before he reunited for a dinner with his ex Lindsay Shookus, Ben and Jen were also spotted attending a wedding together on Feb. 23.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been elated over how committed Ben has been to his sobriety after he recently finished rehab stint back in Oct., 2018. “Ben‘s sobriety is bringing the family closer together,” a source close to Affleck and Garner told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jen is proud of the hard work Ben is putting into his recovery and as a result, they are all spending more time together as a family. The kids loving having both mom and dad around, and Ben loves it too. He still has a lot of love for Jen and the family inspires him to be the best person he can be. It feels good for him to be present for all of them and Jen loves it too. She loves seeing the best version of Ben again.”