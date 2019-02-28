Vanessa wants answers! Vanessa has a chat with Romeo about ditching Angela, and he explains the situation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 28 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’

Vanessa visits Romeo’s movie set to have a little heart-to-heart. She wants to know what’s really going on between him and Angela. At first, Vanessa thought Romeo and Angela were just joking and playing games with each other, but she’s now realizing there’s more to this. “Ang is the puppet master. She loves playing games,” Romeo says in our EXCLUSIVE Growing Up Hip Hop preview. Romeo asks Vanessa what she heard about the double date drama.

“That you stood her up! You didn’t call her. You didn’t let her know that you weren’t coming or anything. That’s a game,” Angela tells Romeo. The singer/actor thinks it’s all been just been a big miscommunication. He reveals details about his date with Angela in New Orleans and says her idea of setting him up on a blind date threw him for a loop. “She killed the moment,” Vanessa says, and Romeo agrees.

Vanessa tells Romeo that there are “too many games being played” at the moment. Both Romeo and Angela are guilty about not being upfront about their feelings. Vanessa continues to press Romeo about Angela and asks him what he was going to ask her before the blind date fiasco. “Does it matter?” Romeo quips. That’s not enough for Vanessa. She asks Romeo point-blank: “Do you have feelings for Angela?” The preview ends before we get his answer!

Also during the episode, Briana’s birthday goes up in flames when Briana and Eric nearly come to blows. Jojo surprises his sisters when he takes them shopping for an engagement ring. Dame and Rocky face the trials and tribulations of IVF. Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.