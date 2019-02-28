‘Flack’ Sneak Peek: Robyn Goes To Great Lengths To Distract The Press From Her Client’s Drama

Robyn’s got this situation handled. She creates the perfect plan to distract the press from her client’s music woes in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 28 episode of ‘Flack.’ Watch now!

If you’ve got a problem, Robyn can fix it — by any means necessary. Anna Paquin’s character has to find a way to make sure the press doesn’t find out pop star Summer Bolton has been dropped from her record label, and she does so in a big way in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Pop TV’s Flack. Robyn and Eve decide to make a sex tape of Summer in order to throw off the press. When Melody finds out that’s what Robyn and Eve are planning, she’s a little shocked, to say the least. She honestly can’t believe it.

“You have a tape of Summer Bolton having sex?” a very confused Melody asks. Eve clears things up for her. “No, we’re making a tape of Summer Bolton having sex,” Eve replies. Melody is still a little stunned by what’s going on. But Robyn doesn’t have any time to waste, so she sends Melody on her way to get things done. This is just all in a day’s work for Robyn!

Flack is a brand-new series that gives an inside look at the fast-paced and cutthroat world of celebrity PR. Robyn is an expert spin doctor who can get her clients in and out of the news in an instant. She has the ability to fix her client’s personal and professional woes, but when it comes to her own life, she can’t always get it together. The limited series also stars Genevieve Angelson, Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson, and Rebecca Benson. Flack airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Pop TV.