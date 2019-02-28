Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Defends R. Kelly & Jussie Smollett & Fans Are Furious: ‘Seriously?’

Drake’s dad Dennis Graham is taking a world of heat for a new interview. In it he called R. Kelly a ‘friend’ and and says embattled ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett is ‘misunderstood.’ Now fans are flipping out.

Drake‘s dad Dennis Graham is dabbling in music and dropping a single called “That On That.” Normally that would be a fun, no-drama experience…until he sat down with our sister site Variety and decided to give some very controversial opinions on R. Kelly and Jussie Smollett, defending the men and calling them his “friends” The 52-year-old R&B legend just pleaded not guilty on Feb. 25 after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The 36-year-old Empire star was charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct on Feb. 22 for filing a false police report for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself with the help of two men he knew as extras on his show. Now fans are freaking out over Drake’s dad’s reaction to the men’s legal woes.

Variety’s Shirley Ju asked Dennis his thoughts on R. Kelly and he responded, “He’s a good friend of mine. I wish him the best. I hate that it’s happening to him. There’s a reason why women come out after the fact. He has my support 100%.” Yikes! The stories and allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse have gone back decades. Then Dennis dug himself even deeper by claiming “Jussie has been misunderstood. As a matter of fact, they know that. That story that came out about Jussie in Chicago is not true about Jussie. Jussie is a friend of mine, also. They have totally reconstructed his story.” The Twittersphere did an immediate face plant over Dennis’ comments.

“Drake’s dad has been cancelled,” one person wrote about his support of R. Kelly and Jussie. Another tweeted “Drake’s dad needs new friends,” after Dennis called the two men his pals. A Drizzy fan is hoping that Dennis’ controversial statements don’t end up dragging his son into having to comment about it. “Drake’s dad boutta make Drake go through the PR spin cycle,” one user wrote.

"There’s a reason why women come out after the fact. He has my support 100%." – Dennis Graham *squints* https://t.co/yAeJd1MZWE — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) February 28, 2019

Drakes dad is a fucking idiot apparently. Lol — #Sibilio2020 (@Jus2fst46) February 28, 2019

As for Dennis’ new single, he told Variety that “I made it about 10 years ago. My brother and my cousin Tone Bling, we were just in my apartment. Tone came up with the track and I wrote the words to it.” He won’t be following his famous son into making music is full time career, as he told the publication, “No, I’m doing things as I feel. I’m not trying to start a career. If I feel it, I will put it out, but it’s strictly a hobby.” But with his controversial statements of support for R. Kelly and Jussie, he just took all of the attention off his music. A simple “no comment” would have kept the heat off of him.