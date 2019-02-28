‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer: Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey Kills [SPOILER] In Chilling New Footage

Sophie Turner is ready to bring the fire in 2019. A new trailer for ‘Dark Phoenix’ is here, and Jean Grey is more powerful than ever. But the more power she gains, the more unstable she becomes. Watch the thrilling trailer now.

The next chapter of the X-Men universe is kicking off with Dark Phoenix. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner stars as the one and only Jean Grey, and a new trailer arrived on Feb. 28. It was the epitome of intense, with a force taking over Jean Grey, leading her to kill Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Mystique, in the very beginning of the new footage. “When I lose control,” Jean says later on. “Bad things happen to people I love.”

In Dark Phoenix, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force, which makes her more powerful and unstable. She beings to unleash her powers in ways she can’t understand. As she spirals out of control, the tension between the X-Men rises. The X-Men must find a way to rise up together to save Jean and the planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Dark Phoenix, which will hit theaters on June 7, 2019, also features a number of fan favorite X-Men reprising their roles: Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique/Raven, James McAvoy as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Erik/Magneto, Nicholas Hoult as Beast/Hank, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops/Scott, Alexandra Shipp as Storm/Ororo, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler/Kurt, and Evan Peters as Quicksilver/Peter. Jessica Chastain joins the cast as a powerful alien shapeshifter.

The first trailer for the movie was released back in Sept. 2018. “It’s a really emotionally taxing movie,” Sophie admitted at NYCC, according to SYFY Wire. “You see her [Jean] very, very conflicted. She goes through waves of emotion, she goes through this continuing theme of abandonment, and it comes out in ways she wished it didn’t.”