It’s Isaiah Michael Fisher’s birthday, but Carrie Underwood – with some helium — just gave everyone a gift. While holding her newborn son, she delivered a version of ‘Happy Birthday’ that was absolutely hilarious!

“Happy Birthday, Isaiah,” Mike Fisher, 38, captioned the video he uploaded to his Instagram on Feb. 27. In the clip, his wife, Carrie Underwood, 35, inhales half of a helium-filled balloon before singing a high-pitched version of “Happy Birthday” to Isaiah, 4. If that wasn’t impressive enough – seriously, even as sounding like a member of The Chipettes, Carrie’s voice is amazing – she did all this while holding her one-month-old son, Jacob Bryan Fisher. If, y’know, being an international country music superstar doesn’t work out, Carrie’s got a promising career as a children’s entertainer to fall back on.

Earlier in the week, Carrie gave fans a preview of the amazing birthday party that was in store for Isaiah. “Ummm… @iveychilders and @iveycakestore have outdone themselves once again!” she captioned a Feb. 24 picture of a massive Muppets-themed cake, with a nearly life-sized version of Constantine (the evil doppelganger of Kermit The Frog) posed upon it. “Isaiah loves the Muppets and his favorite movie right now is ‘Muppets Most Wanted.’ He wanted a ‘most dangerous frog’ cake and he most certainly got one! And it tasted as delicious as it looked! Thanks for making his birthday celebration extra special!”

The party then hit the ice, as Isaiah joined his father at a Nashville Predators game. The two joined Mike’s former teammates on Feb. 25, posing for pictures while in the middle of the rink. “Thank you preds fans and @predsnhl for an unforgettable night! Izzy and I had a blast! #preds #hattrickpuckdrop #cheese.” The Preds would go over the Oilers, 3-2, giving “Izzy” a present – a win!

What a wonderful start of 2019 for Carrie and Mike. The couple welcomed Jacob on Jan. 21. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…” Carrie wrote. The couple shared pictures of their bundle of joy, showing off their precious new addition to the family.

While some were concerned what this birth might mean for Carrie’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 — kicking off on May 1 an going until October 31 – they need not to worry. The fact that she was able to cradle her baby, inhale a helium balloon, and still sing like a diva, Carrie’s got this. Plus, Mike can always babysit and change a diaper or three while she’s on the road, right?