Ariana Grande & Big Sean Reunite & Get Cozy Outside Recording Studio: See Pic

Thank u, next! Ariana Grande was spotted snuggling up to ex-boyfriend Big Sean outside an LA recording studio, and it has fans in a frenzy. Even better? They left together! We’ve got the receipts!

Well, Ariana Grande did say that Big Sean could still get it! Sean, one of the exes mentioned in “thank u, next” was spotted joining Ari at a recording studio in Los Angeles, and they definitely left together. Ariana, according to TMZ, showed up to the studio first, and later came outside to greet Sean when he pulled up. They were inside together for an unknown amount of time, and then left in the same car! SEE PICS OF THEIR REUNION HERE.

Ariana and Sean dated for nearly a year, until she broke it off in 2015, citing being embarrassed by his “billion dollar p***y” line in “Stay Down” as the reason. But we learned from her post-Pete Davidson breakup song, “thank u, next” that things were all good between them — and that Ari might be willing to give things a second chance. The song opens with the lyrics, “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.” Major, right? In the Mean Girls portion of her music video, there’s a pic of herself and Sean posted in her Burn Book. It’s surrounded by hearts and the words, “So cute. So sweet. (Can still get it.)”

So, there’s a few possibilities here. Maybe Ariana and Sean are recording new music together! She just released thank u, next the album, but that’s never stopped her; that came just six months after dropping Sweetener. Or the more exciting option: she and Sean are rekindling their romance! She’s single, he’s single — make it work, people! Fans are mixed on whether or not they want new music or a new relationship more. “so when ariana grande said “break up with ur girlfriend im bored” was she talkin bout big sean lmao???” one fan pointed out on Twitter. “Ariana said big Sean wasn’t her match then popped back up with him? I know you bitches can relate,” another Arianator tweeted.

We know that Sean still cares deeply for Ariana, even if they’re just friends. A source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following Ari’s breakup with Pete that Sean was giving Ari his “deepest sympathies.” Sean apparently wasn’t “shocked” when Ariana called off her wedding, but felt terrible because “he knows marriage is something Ariana has always wanted at some point. She’s had a hell of a year,” the source added. First the Jonas Brothers get back together, now this? It’s all too much to handle.