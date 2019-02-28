Teresa Giudice Grilled By Andy Cohen About Why She Wasn’t Wearing Wedding Ring Amidst Fling Rumors

Andy Cohen cornered Teresa Giudice with the question we’re all wondering: Was she not wearing her wedding ring from Joe during her NYE hangout with rumored lover Blake Schreck? She had a great comeback.

As Joe Giudice, 46, wraps up a 41-month prison sentence and faces a deportation order, his wife Teresa Giudice, 46, hasn’t been religiously wearing her wedding ring in recent pictures. It was reportedly MIA as she rang in New Year’s Eve 2019 alongside pals and rumored love interest Blake Schreck, 29, so Andy Cohen inquired if she actually ditched her wedding band for the party during part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion! “Who cares? Who cares if I wore my rings and don’t? Joe never wore rings,” Teresa said on the Feb. 27 episode. Well said! The reality show star was also pictured without her ring during daughter Gia’s 18th birthday party on Jan. 8.

During the New Year’s Eve hangout in question, Teresa and Blake sat by one another at a table in Miami, which obviously got people talking! But Teresa’s lawyer James Leonard Jr. shot down speculation that Teresa was romancing the realtor on the night out, rumors of which Teresa continued to debunk during the reunion: “What else is new? I took tons of pictures with tons of fans. I was hugging a lot of people…a lot of people were touching me. It was New Year’s Eve, hello?! One girl wanted to make out with me. I just said, ‘Not right now, later.'”

And even after Teresa returned to Miami for a President’s Day weekend getaway with Blake, her attorney said the NYU graduate student was still a friend, despite their friendly hand holding picture taken on Feb. 16. The (platonic) PDA is harmless, in Teresa’s eyes! “She loves to go out with her friends and have a good time. Guys come up to her constantly and she sees nothing wrong with talking to them and flirting back,” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before.

Still, Teresa kept her future with Joe, whom she married in 1999 and shares four daughters with, ambiguous during part two of the RHONJ reunion. She did admit to being “angry” with her husband since she was also jailed over mail, wire and bank fraud charges for 11 months. But her answer to whether or not they’ll go their “separate ways” won’t be revealed until part three of the reunion, which airs March 6! Joe is set to be released from prison on March 14, and if his appeal isn’t approved, he’ll be deported to his native Italy. Get the full part two reunion recap, here!