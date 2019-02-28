‘A Million Little Things’ Star Christina Ochoa Reveals Finale Details & Season 2 ‘Plans’

The ‘A Million Little Things’ finale has arrived, we have all the questions. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Christina Ochoa about what we can expect in the finale and Ashley’s eventual return!

A Million Little Things has quickly become one of our favorite new shows on TV. The ABC drama’s finale will air Feb. 28. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Christina Ochoa, who plays Ashley, at the Mercedes-Benz USA Oscars party on Feb. 24 about the season finale. As we get answers, more questions will arise. “For the season finale, just expect things to not be wrapped up in a perfect little bow that’s expected,” Christina told HollywoodLife. “And just know that it’s going to be something that is much more real and grounded than I think we all anticipated.”

Christina’s character was last seen boarding a plane to Spain using the ticket Jon bought before he tragically committed suicide. Before she left the country, Ashley revealed to Delilah and everyone else that Jon had taken out a life insurance policy and Ashley had been trying to pay off Jon’s mounting debts with the money. Even though it seemed like Ashley’s storyline was over, Ashley won’t be gone for good, according to Christina.

“You can pretty much count on Ashley coming back,” Christina continued. “She’s a bit of a wild card. So we’re just going to have to wait and see. We have some plans for the second season, which is 22 episodes, which is such a vote of confidence from the network. We’re so excited. So just when you think things are calm and good and steady, you might have a visit from somebody who just came back from Barcelona.” A Million Little Things also stars James Roday, Allison Miller, Romany Malco, Stephanie Szostak, David Giuntoli, Christina Moses, and Grace Park. The show will return for a second season in fall 2019.