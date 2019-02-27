Tristan Thompson looked anything but happy as he was filmed arriving at a New York City hotel, just over one week since he allegedly made out with his ex-girlfriend’s family friend, Jordyn Woods.

Tristan Thompson, 27, didn’t exactly appear ecstatic to be caught on video for the first time since he allegedly cuddled and made out with Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party on Feb. 17. The Cleveland Cavaliers player filed alongside his teammates into a New York City hotel on Feb. 27, ahead of their game against the New York Knicks the next day. Tristan’s face was stoic as he made his way inside, and he trained his eyes on the ground when the paparazzo popped this question: “Do you regret your actions, man?” As expected, Tristan didn’t answer that. You can watch the clip below! The NBA Star’s alleged “actions” have taken heat since multiple reports claimed he betrayed his (now ex) girlfriend and the mother to his child, Khloe Kardashian, 34, by supposedly engaging in PDA with her little sister’s best friend, Jordyn. Kylie Jenner’s BFF had also been a brand ambassador for Khloe’s clothing brand, Good American!

Here’s what makes Wednesday’s video even more awkward — the last time the Cavs were in NYC for a game, Tristan was filmed bringing a mystery woman into a Four Seasons hotel after nightclubbing just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018, according to TMZ. The outlet shared the video on the same day it leaked another shocking clip, which showed Tristan making out with one woman, and motorboating another, at a hookah lounge in Oct. 2017! Yikes — an unpleasant blast to the past. Khloe began dating Tristan in late 2016, until the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly dumped the Cavs player before Valentine’s Day 2019, as a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Like Tristan, no one has exactly said too much on this current mess. Tristan tweeted “FAKE NEWS” on the same day his alleged scandal with Jordyn surfaced, Feb. 19, but deleted the message afterwards. Both Khloe and Jordyn have ambiguously thanked their fans amid the new reports, while Kris Jenner has given her family “strict instructions” to save the drama for their reality show instead of airing it on social media, as another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Jordyn’s first interview since rumors erupted of her alleged tryst with Tristan will air on March 1st, which was conducted by family friend Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk.

As unreadable Tristan appears to be above, he did slip up a bit — Tristan “liked” a sexy picture of Khloe with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that was posted on Feb. 26! He proceeded to “unlike” the photo, but luckily, The Shade Room caught the act. And the plot thickens.