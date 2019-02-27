‘The Masked Singer’: Everything We Know About The Finale & The Final 3 Reveal

It’s all come down to this! ‘The Masked Singer’ season 1 finale airs Feb. 27. Here’s what you need to know about the final 3 celebrities and the final episode before the stars are revealed!

The Masked Singer finale, airing Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on FOX, has arrived, and this epic episode event is not to be missed. The final 3 masked celebrities — the peacock, bee, and monster — will be taking the stage once again. The show will answer ALL of your questions about these masked singers. From the final guesses about the final 3 to season 2, here is the essential information you need to know before the finale!

1. There are only 3 masked celebrities left. The final 3 features the peacock, bee, and monster. The masked celebrities will perform one last time for the audience and panelists on the finale before the unmasking begins. After weeks of clues, fans are pretty certain they know the stars behind the final 3 masked singers. Donny Osmond is most likely the peacock, while Gladys Knight is mostly likely the bee. Fans are also certain that T-Pain is the monster!

2. All of the celebrities will be unmasked. A celebrity will be named the winner of The Masked Singer season 1 and will be given the Golden Mask Trophy. However, every single celebrity will be revealed during the 2-hour finale event!

3. The monster performs a ’90s hit during the finale! FOX released a sneak peek of the monster’s final performance during the finale. He hits the stage to sing Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” He doesn’t just sing, he shows off his amazing dance moves, too! The monster has the panelists on their feet!

4. The host and panelists have no idea who is behind the costumes. The identities of the celebrities behind the costumes are kept a secret from everyone to maintain the surprise element when they’re unmasked. “The other singers don’t even know who the other singers are,” Nick Cannon told Country Living. “Everyone’s kind of ushered through security and tents that separate everyone. It’s pretty intense.”

5. The show has already been renewed for season 2! FOX announced in Jan. 2019 that the hit singing competition will be returning for a second season. “The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. “I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best FOX unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”