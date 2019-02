Unlike the bright and cheery dress Taylor Swift wore for the April cover of ‘Elle UK,’ the pop star penned a personal essay detailing the sadder aspects of life: ‘bad breakups’ and ‘let downs.’

Taylor Swift, 29, is hard to miss on the April cover page of Elle UK, which hits stands on March 7! Wearing a bright yellow dress in a crepe-like fabric, the “Delicate” singer sold the image of “Pop’s New Power,” as the font read underneath her designer gown. The title was actually a reference to the power that pop music holds, which Taylor so articulately expressed in her Power of Pop essay she wrote for the fashion magazine. SEE TAYLOR’S ELLE UK COVER, HERE.

Throughout the personal essay, Taylor explained how “music can transport you back to a long-forgotten memory,” including breakups — a painful memory that’s sometimes necessary to revisit, in Taylor’s opinion. “I’m convinced that ‘You Learn’ by Alanis Morissette, ‘Put Your Records On’ by Corinne Bailey Rae and ‘Why’ by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad breakups or let downs,” the pop star wrote. As Taylor’s lyrics have told you, the singer has battled through her fair share of breakups! Before The Favourite star Joe Alwyn came along, Taylor dated the following men (or at least was rumored to), in this order: Joe Jonas (2008), Lucas Till (2009), Taylor Lautner (2009), John Mayer (2009-2010), Cory Monteith (2010), Jake Gyllenhaal (2010-2011), Conor Kennedy (2012), Harry Styles (2012-2013), Calvin Harris (2015-2016), and Tom Hiddleston (2016). Yup, we’re jealous.

Taylor has tried to capture these memories from past romances (and other life milestones) in her music, ever since she released her first single (“Tim McGraw”) at age 16! “I love writing songs because I love preserving memories…I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times,” Taylor continued to write in the essay for Elle UK.

Speaking on pop music’s global impact, Taylor wrote, “I think these days, people are reaching out for connection and comfort in the music they listen to. We like being confided in and hearing someone say, ‘this is what I went through’ as proof to us that we can get through our own struggles. We actually do NOT want our pop music to be generic. I think a lot of music lovers want some biographical glimpse into the world of our narrator, a hole in the emotional walls people put up around themselves to survive.” And once again, Taylor explained how listening to a stranger’s song can help us “heal”: “This glimpse into the artist’s story invites us to connect it to our own, and in the best case scenario, allows us the ability to assign that song to our memories. It’s this alliance between a song and our memories of the times it helped us heal, or made us cry, dance, or escape that truly stands the test of time. Just like a great book.”

On that note, Taylor should really consider writing her own book…that is, after completing that seventh album which fans are currently speculating! The pop star was seen leaving a recording studio in New York City on Jan. 17, and she even responded to fan theories over a new (but unconfirmed) record with a hilarious picture of her cat. Taylor released her previous album, Reputation, in Nov. 2017.