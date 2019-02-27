Taylor Kinney Seemingly Shades Ex Lady Gaga By ‘Liking’ Comment That Disses Her

Hold up! Did Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé just diss her on social media? After a fan posted a shade-filled comment aimed at the singer, Taylor appeared to co-sign the message.

It’s been three years since Lady Gaga, 32, and Taylor Kinney, 37, called off their engagement in July of 2016, but it appears the singer’s ex might be harboring some hard feelings. Fans think the actor shaded Gaga on Instagram, and it’s all thanks to one particular fan comment. “Stocked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird,” one of Taylor’s followers wrote below a recent selfie he took with ice hockey player Bryan Bickell. While Gaga’s ex didn’t reply to the fan, he DID go ahead and click the like button on it! Is Mother Monster’s ex co-signing the fan’s harsh words?

Of course, it didn’t take long for Gaga’s dedicated fanbase to catch wind of the potential shade. “WE STAN GAGA,” one person replied, while another comment read, “So classy, Mr. Kinney. I’m so glad Gaga left you.” The visceral fan reactions didn’t stop there. “Thought u were better person and wouldnt like a comment about gaga,” another person said. “Go watch & stream a star is Born thanks,” one even wrote, referencing Gaga’s 2018 blockbuster film.

Needless to say, Gaga probably isn’t getting too tripped up by her ex’s social media shenanigans. The singer turned actress is flying high after winning her first Oscar on Feb. 24. All eyes were on Gaga as she took the stage to accept the award for Best Original Song Oscar for co-writing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. The star passionately thanked her co-star, Bradley Cooper, with tears in her eyes. “There is not a single person on the planet that could have sang this with me but you, so thank you for believing in us,” she said at the time.

Perhaps, Taylor is just feeling a little jealous! Rumors have been swirling that Gaga and Bradley are wrapped up in a heated romance, and it’s nearly impossible to ignore their chemistry both on and off stage. However, despite Gaga’s recent decision to call off her engagement with Christian Carino, HollywoodLife is told that that the two are just friends! After seeing Taylor throw some potential shade at the newly single lady, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess the past flames won’t be reconciling their romance.