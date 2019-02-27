[SPOILER] Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ & Is Finally Unmasked As The Monster

You won’t believe who was just revealed as the monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ finale! This celebrity is a popular rapper and Grammy winner! And now he’s the winner of ‘The Masked Singer!’

The monster showed a side of himself that no one has ever seen since The Masked Singer started — his face! Rapper and producer T-Pain was revealed as the monster on the finale. The monster was named the winner and was awarded the Golden Mask Trophy! It came down to the monster and peacock in the end! The singer been able to showcase his “true talent” over the course of the season. While T-Pain is known for autotune, he proved that he’s got some serious raw vocal skills with his performances.

He sang a fun rendition of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” for the finale. He showcased his amazing dance moves underneath that massive costume. T-Pain revealed so many layers of his talent. After his performance, he thanked the panelists for treating him with the “utmost respect” throughout this journey. During the finale, T-Pain gave us a major hint about his identity. He revealed that he liked to party on a boat, which is reference to his song with The Lonely Island, “I’m on a Boat.”

None of the celebrity panelists guessed T-Pain. They thought the monster could have been Tyrese, Terrence Howard, Tommy Davidson, Cee Lo Green, Jamie Foxx, Diddy, or Darius Rucker. T-Pain got them good, but his clues revealed all! His physical clue was a headset, a nod to him being a producer. As the monster, T-Pain stressed that The Masked Singer was his comeback after hitting rock bottom. Many people have thought T-Pain wasn’t a real singer because of his use of autotune. “I’ve been vilified and persecuted for sounding like a ringtone,” T-Pain admitted earlier in the season.

T-Pain has gone on quite the journey, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for him! The peacock and bee were also revealed during the finale. Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight were underneath those wild costumes!