Days after Selena Gomez attended her best friend’s wedding, she hit up a recording studio in Los Angeles! A new album could definitely be on its way!

After attending her BFF Courtney Barry’s wedding on Feb. 21, “Wolves” singer Selena Gomez, 26, got back to work right away! The former Disney Channel star was seen leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, Just Jared reported. Could we be getting Selena’s next album soon? It’s definitely possible, after seeing her in the studio so often lately!

Selena was seen exiting the studio in denim jeans, an oversized blouse, and white terry coat. She wore her hair in a ponytail – not letting her hair distract her from her creative process, surely – and also rocked some hoop earrings. She put on some classic white sneakers and white socks, optimizing comfort for her recording sesh!

The singer appeared to be in good spirits while leaving the recording studio, and hopefully music will be released ASAP! Selena has certainly taken her time with her next album – she hasn’t released one since Revival in 2015! But, since then, she has kept her name in the music world with songs like “Anxiety,” “Wolves,” “Back To You,” and “Taki Taki.”

Sel isn’t the only one maybe dropping new music in 2019 – fans think that one of her other best friends, Taylor Swift, 29, has been hinting on Instagram that she’s releasing new music soon, too! Taylor has actually been a source of support for Selena while Sel struggled with mental health during her downtime from releasing albums.

“Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment [facility for mental health] and are very close,” a source told E! News. “Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love.” The source continued that since Selena left treatment, she has been “in a great place mentally and physically right now.”

It’s great to see Selena hard at work, hopefully enjoying herself! The star has been through so much, and we’re sure all of her struggles will translate into personal and touching songs. We’re looking forward to Sel’s new music, and can’t wait!